The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komazawa University’s Takuma Yamakawa crosses the finish line of the fifth and final leg of the first day of the Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden road relay in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday.

Komazawa University finished on top Monday on the first day of the two-day Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden, clocking 5 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds.

Chuo University finished second, 30 seconds behind, which defending champion Aoyama Gakuin was another 1.5 minutes back in third.