Inoue defeats Butler, becoming first Japanese undisputed world champion

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Naoya Inoue punches Paul Butler in their bantamweight bout in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Unbeaten bantamweight Naoya Inoue defeated Britain’s Paul Butler by 11-round technical knockout in Tokyo on Tuesday, making him the first Japanese boxer in history to hold all four world championship belts at the same time.

The 29-year-old Inoue, known as “Monster,” added Butler’s WBO title to the WBC, WBA and IBF titles he already held, making him the ninth undisputed world champion in boxing history.

Inoue raised his record to 24-0 with 21 knockouts.