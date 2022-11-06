Komazawa, wins All-Japan in record time, on verge of Triple Crown

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komazawa University anchor Kyosuke Hanao crosses the finish line in the All-Japan Collegiate Ekiden Championship in Ise, Mie Prefecturei, on Sunday.

Komazawa University set an All-Japan Collegiate Ekiden Championship record on Sunday, finishing in 5 hours 6 minutes and 47 seconds to three-peat in the 106.8-kilometer race from Aichi to Mie prefectures.

This was the university’s 15th All-Japan ekiden victory, the most in history.

Komazawa also won the Izumo invitational race in October in an event record. If the university wins the Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden in January, it will occupy all three major collegiate ekiden titles, becoming the fifth university to achieve the road race Triple Crowd.

Kokugakuin University finished in second place, while Aoyama Gakuin University was third.