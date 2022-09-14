Wrestlers Shidochi, Ozaki earn gold at world championships

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mayu Shidochi holds the Japanese flag in celebration after she won the women’s wrestling world championship at 55 kilograms on Tuesday in Belgrade.

BELGRADE — Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Mayu Shidochi won her third women’s wrestling world championship, her first in four years, with a victory at 55 kilograms on Tuesday in Belgrade.

Nonoka Ozaki holds the gold medal after winning the women’s 62-kilogram division at the wrestling world championships on Tuesday in Belgrade.

Nonoka Ozaki joined Shidochi by capturing her first title at 62 kilograms, giving Japanese women their first two gold medals at the competition. In the men’s Greco-Roman 60-kilogram division, Kenichiro Fumita locked up the bronze medal by winning the third-place match.