Wrestlers Shidochi, Ozaki earn gold at world championships
17:34 JST, September 14, 2022
BELGRADE — Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Mayu Shidochi won her third women’s wrestling world championship, her first in four years, with a victory at 55 kilograms on Tuesday in Belgrade.
Nonoka Ozaki joined Shidochi by capturing her first title at 62 kilograms, giving Japanese women their first two gold medals at the competition. In the men’s Greco-Roman 60-kilogram division, Kenichiro Fumita locked up the bronze medal by winning the third-place match.
