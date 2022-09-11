Tokyo to host its first Deaflympics in 2025

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japanese women’s volleyball team celebrates after winning the gold medal at the 2017 Deaflympics in Turkey.

Tokyo has been selected as the host city for the 2025 Summer Deaflympics, an international sporting event for the hearing impaired, the Japanese Federation of the Deaf (JFD) has announced.

This will be the first Deaflympics held in Japan.

Tokyo was selected at a general congress of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf held Saturday in Vienna. According to the JFD’s tentative plan, the Games will take place over 12 days from Nov. 15 to 26, 2025.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, and Fukushima and Shizuoka prefectures will also host venues.

Like the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Summer and Winter Deaflympics are held once every four years. The Summer Games began in 1924, with Brazil hosting the 24th edition in May this year.