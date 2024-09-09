Marathoner Misato Michishita Wins Bronze in Final Day of Games; 3rd Consecutive Paralympic Medal Overall

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Japan’s Misato Michishita, right, poses with her bronze medal after the women’s marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.

PARIS — Para runner Misato Michishita won the bronze medal in the women’s T12 marathon race for visually impaired athletes on the final day of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday, clinching her third Paralympic medal in a row following gold in Tokyo and silver in Rio de Janeiro.

Masaki Furumaya / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Misato Michishita, left, runs in the women’s marathon in Paris on Sunday.

She clocked 3:04:23, finishing fourth but moved up as the third place Spanish runner was disqualified.

Born in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Michishita, 47, suffered a corneal disease in the fourth grade in elementary school. She then lost vision in her right eye during junior high school, as vision in her left eye has also worsened.

Having trained in middle-distance running, she switched to become a marathon runner in her 30s. She made her Paralympic debut at the Rio Games.