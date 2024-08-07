Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita Wins Gold in Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling; Nonoka Ozaki Wins Bronze
6:19 JST, August 7, 2024
PARIS — Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita defeated China’s Cao Liguo in the men’s 60-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling final at Paris Olympics on Tuesday, securing the country’s first gold medal in the event in 40 years.
Fumita took silver in the Tokyo Games in 2021. Before the Paris final, he said, “All I’ve been thinking about for three years is winning the next one. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”
Nonoka Ozaki won bronze after defeating Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in women’s freestyle 68-kilogram match on Tuesday.
