Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita Wins Gold in Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling; Nonoka Ozaki Wins Bronze

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kenichiro Fumita celebrates after the men’s greco-roman 60kg gold medal match on Tuesday.

PARIS — Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita defeated China’s Cao Liguo in the men’s 60-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling final at Paris Olympics on Tuesday, securing the country’s first gold medal in the event in 40 years.

Fumita took silver in the Tokyo Games in 2021. Before the Paris final, he said, “All I’ve been thinking about for three years is winning the next one. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

Reuters

Nonoka Ozaki celebrates winning bronze in the match against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in Women’s Freestyle 68kg Bronze Medal Match on Tuesday.

Nonoka Ozaki won bronze after defeating Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in women’s freestyle 68-kilogram match on Tuesday.