Japan Picks Up 5th Fencing Medal with Gold in Men’s Team Foil; Matsuyama Wins Golf Bronze
13:25 JST, August 5, 2024
PARIS — Japanese fencers continued their stunning success at the Paris Olympics, with the men’s foil team capping the competition Sunday by winning the gold medal for Japan’s fifth medal overall in the sport.
In fencing, the team of Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and Yudai Nagano defeated Italy in a thrilling final, surpassing the silver medal won by Japan at the 2012 London Games.
Japan had previously got an individual gold from Koki Kano in the men’s epee, a silver in the men’s epee team event, and bronzes from the women’s foil and sabre teams.
Japan’s other medalist on Sunday came in golf, where former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama became the first-ever Japanese to make the podium in the men’s competition when he won the bronze.
In athletics, Abdul Hakim Sani Brown recorded a personal-best of 9.96 seconds in the men’s 100-meter semifinals, but still came up short of advancing to the final.
In swimming, the women’s 400-meter medley relay anchored by Rikako Ikee finished in fifth place.
