Olympics-Judo-Reigning Champion Wolf Dethroned, Germany’s Wagner in Semis
11:58 JST, August 2, 2024
Aug 1 (Reuters) – Japan’s Aaron Wolf relinquished his Olympic under-100kg crown after losing in the early judo action at the Paris Games on Thursday, while Germany’s Anna-Maria Wagner scrapped her way into the women’s under-78kg semi-finals.
In a very open class, Wolf was unable to recover after conceding an early waza-ari to 23-year-old Georgian Ilia Sulamanidze and bowed out in the quarter-finals.
Born to a Japanese mother and American father, Wolf still has a chance to claim a bronze medal through the repechage, while Sulamanidze will face world number 14 Daniel Eich of Switzerland in the semi-finals.
In the other semi, Russian-born world champion Zelym Kotsoiev, now representing Azerbaijan, will fight Muzaffarbek Turoboyev of Uzbekistan, the 2022 world champion.
Wagner, who won bronze in Tokyo three years ago, faced fierce opposition in her quarter-final against Japanese Rika Takayama but won by ippon to set up a clash with Israel’s Inbar Lanir, the 2023 world champion.
In the other semi-final, Italy’s world number one Alice Bellandi will take on Portugal’s Patricia Sampaio, who took less than a minute to overcome China’s Ma Zhenzhao by ippon.
There was dejection in the stands earlier as French judoka Madeleine Malonga, a silver medallist in Tokyo, was knocked out by Sampaio in less than a minute in her opening bout.
There was more home disappointment when Aurelien Diesse was beaten in the round of 16 by Peter Paltchik of Israel.
For the first day since the start of the judo competition on Saturday, the host nation will now not win a medal.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Japan Beats Israel in Olympic Men’s Soccer, Winning All 3 Group Stage Matches
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’