Mets Pitcher Kodai Senga Won’t Be Back before All-Star Break
14:10 JST, June 9, 2024
LONDON (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won’t make his season debut until after the All-Star break, manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday.
That’s fair to say, Mendoza said in response to a question about the right-hander’s rehab timeline.
The Mets are in London for a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 31-year-old Senga has been sidelined by a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder. But he has started long-tossing.
Hopefully he can start throwing bullpens at some point at the beginning of next week, Mendoza said.
Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts for the Mets last year, making the NL All-Star team during his first season in the majors after arriving from Japan. He struck out 202 batters in 166 1/3 innings, finishing runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year and seventh in Cy Young Award voting.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pederson Hits 3-run Blast against His Old Team as the Diamondbacks Beat the Dodgers 7-3
-
Uniqlo Designs Official Wear for Swedish Team at Paris Games; Special Clothes Co-Designed With Athletes to Go on Sale June 3
-
Kenta Maeda Throws 5 Scoreless Innings and Tigers Beat Blue Jays 6-2
-
New Komusubi Onosato Wins Championship in Summer Grand Sumo Tournament; Fastest in Recorded Grand Sumo History
-
Onosato Becomes Fastest to 1st Title With Win
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared