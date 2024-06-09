Home>Sports>Baseball

Mets Pitcher Kodai Senga Won’t Be Back before All-Star Break

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga throws on the field before the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers, May 28, in New York.

AP

14:10 JST, June 9, 2024

LONDON (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won’t make his season debut until after the All-Star break, manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday.

That’s fair to say, Mendoza said in response to a question about the right-hander’s rehab timeline.

The Mets are in London for a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 31-year-old Senga has been sidelined by a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder. But he has started long-tossing.

Hopefully he can start throwing bullpens at some point at the beginning of next week, Mendoza said.

Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts for the Mets last year, making the NL All-Star team during his first season in the majors after arriving from Japan. He struck out 202 batters in 166 1/3 innings, finishing runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year and seventh in Cy Young Award voting.

