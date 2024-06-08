Carp Veteran Osera Holds Marines Hitless for 1st-ever No-Hitter at Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium; Becomes 90th Player to Accomplish Feat
17:15 JST, June 8, 2024
HIROSHIMA — Veteran right-hander Daichi Osera tossed the first no-hitter for the Hiroshima Carp in 12 years and the first at Mazda Stadium when he blanked the Chiba Lotte Marines 4-0 on Friday night.
Osera (3-0) struck out two and walked five in a 129-pitch masterpiece that made him the 90th pitcher in Nippon Professional Baseball history to throw a regular-season no-hitter.
It was the 102nd overall, and came two weeks after the Yomiuri Giants’ Shosei Togo no-hit the Hanshin Tigers.
Osera gave credit for getting through a nerve-wracking ninth inning to the full crowd of 31,378 mainly red-clad fans who witnessed the first no-hitter in the history of the Carp’s home ballpark, which opened in 2009.
“I was drinking in the cheers, and I thought, ‘I’ve come this far,’ and I spent all the energy left in me,” said Osera, who turns 33 on June 17.
The last time a Carp pitcher tossed a no-hitter was in April 2012, when current major leaguer Kenta Maeda accomplished the feat against the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.
For Osera, who had a Central League-leading 15 wins and .682 winning percentage in 2018, this is a season of “revival” as he comes off a poor 6-11 record in 2023 and right elbow surgery in the offseason. “I want to earn trust by what I accomplish,” he said at the time he signed his contract.
His 11th season began with Osera losing the role of starter for the opening game, a role he had held for the previous five straight years. That, however, served as the motivation leading up to his night of fame.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pederson Hits 3-run Blast against His Old Team as the Diamondbacks Beat the Dodgers 7-3
-
Uniqlo Designs Official Wear for Swedish Team at Paris Games; Special Clothes Co-Designed With Athletes to Go on Sale June 3
-
2 Top Wrestlers Pull Out of Summer Sumo Tourney; Terunofuji, Takakeisho Withdraw after 1st-Day Losses
-
Kenta Maeda Throws 5 Scoreless Innings and Tigers Beat Blue Jays 6-2
-
New Komusubi Onosato Wins Championship in Summer Grand Sumo Tournament; Fastest in Recorded Grand Sumo History
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared