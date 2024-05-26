Shohei Ohtani Buys Home for $7.85 Million in L.A. Area
12:19 JST, May 26, 2024
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, 29, purchsed a mansion in the Los Angeles area for $7.85 million, the Los Angeles Times reported on its online edition.
The mansion is located in an upscale residential area about 13 miles (about 21 kilometers) from Dodger Stadium, and Ohtani will have about a 20-minute commute to the stadium, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The three-story home was built in 2013, and the newspaper said it had confirmed the deal through real estate records and cited a real estate source familiar with the neighborhood having confirmed that Ohtani is the buyer.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Makes Rare Public Appearance with Wife at Dodgers’ Charity Event
-
Paris Olympic Flame Arrives in France by Ship from Greece
-
Pederson Hits 3-run Blast against His Old Team as the Diamondbacks Beat the Dodgers 7-3
-
Spring Grand Sumo Champion Takerufuji Attends Hometown Victory Parade; Wrestler Won in Makuuchi Division Debut Despite Ankle Injury
-
Sumo Ring Name Kotozakura Returns after 50 Years; Ozeki Kotonowaka Makes Change After Fulfilling Promise to Famous Grandfather
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate