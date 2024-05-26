Shohei Ohtani Buys Home for $7.85 Million in L.A. Area



Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani has reportedly purchased a home in La Cañada Flintridge, paying $7.85 million for the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion seen here on a cloudy Thursday, May 23, 2024.

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, 29, purchsed a mansion in the Los Angeles area for $7.85 million, the Los Angeles Times reported on its online edition.

The mansion is located in an upscale residential area about 13 miles (about 21 kilometers) from Dodger Stadium, and Ohtani will have about a 20-minute commute to the stadium, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The three-story home was built in 2013, and the newspaper said it had confirmed the deal through real estate records and cited a real estate source familiar with the neighborhood having confirmed that Ohtani is the buyer.