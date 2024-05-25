Giants’ Togo Fires No-Hitter; 101st Ever No-Hitter in Regular Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yomiuri Giants Pitcher Shosei Togo, center, celebrates his no-hitter with his teammate on Friday.

Yomiuri Giants right-hander Shosei Togo fired a no-hitter against the Hanshin Tigers in a 1-0 victory on Friday at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

It was the 101st regular season no-hitter in Nippon Professional Baseball history, and Togo is the 89th pitcher to accomplish the feat.

“Words cannot express how happy I am,” Togo said. “I felt like I wasn’t making any mistakes.”