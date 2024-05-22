Yusei Kikuchi Loses His Third Straight Decision, Allowing Three Runs in Six Innings; White Sox Beat Blue Jays 5-0

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Toronto.

TORONTO (AP) — Garrett Crochet and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, Corey Julks and Danny Mendick each had two RBIs and the Chicago White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Chicago’s Eloy Jiménez exited after straining his left hamstring while scoring from second base on Julks’ two-out single in the top of the fifth. Gavin Sheets took over as the designated hitter in the seventh.

The White Sox avoided falling a season-worst 21 games below .500 and snapped a seven-game losing streak in Toronto. The Blue Jays were blanked for the third time.

Crochet (5-4) allowed two hits, struck out four and walked just one in six innings to win his fourth straight start. The left-hander extended his scoreless innings streak to 19.

Crochet retired the first 13 batters in order before Toronto designated hitter Justin Turner snapped an 0-for-30 slump with a double in the fifth inning. Crochet retired the next two batters to strand Turner.

John Brebbia worked the seventh, Jordan Leasure pitched the eighth and Michael Kopech struck out the side in the ninth.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-4) lost his third straight decision, allowing three runs, two earned, and five hits in six innings.

Nicky Lopez opened the scoring with a two-out single off Kikuchi in the second. His single drove in Korey Lee, who had reached on a throwing error by third baseman Ernie Clement.

Andrew Vaughn drew a one-out walk in the fifth and Jiménez doubled him to third. Paul DeJong struck out before Julks singled. Jiménez slowed up rounding third and limped off the field.

Mendick made it 5-0 with a two-out double off left-hander Tim Mayza in the eighth.