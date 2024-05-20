Yu Darvish Becomes the Third Japanese-born Pitcher to Reach 200 Career Wins between MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball; Darvish Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 25 in Padres’ 9-0 Rout of Braves
11:28 JST, May 20, 2024
ATLANTA (AP) — Yu Darvish dominated a slumping Braves offense and extended his career-high scoreless innings streak to 25 while earning his 200th professional win as the San Diego Padres hammered Atlanta 9-1 on Sunday night.
Darvish (4-1) gave up only two hits, struck out nine and walked one on 99 pitches in seven innings, and lowered his ERA to 2.08.
He became the third Japanese-born pitcher to reach 200 career wins between MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball, joining Hiroki Huroda (203) and Hideo Nomo (201). Darvish, who has won his last four starts, has 107 major league victories and 93 in the NPB.
Jake Cronenworth, Luis Campusano and Ha-Saeong Kim all hit home runs for the Padres, who entered with no extra-base hits in their previous three games. Jurickson Profar was 3 for 4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI.
Luis Arraez was 2 for 4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base to extend his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest active stretch in the majors.
Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (1-2) struggled from the outset and allowed six earned runs in three innings. He gave up nine hits and walked three, and struck out three.
Braves reserve shortstop Luke Williams pitched a perfect ninth.
Meanwhile, the Padres’ pitching has dominated the Braves through the first two games of the four-game series, limiting Atlanta to two runs and 11 hits while recording 29 strikeouts.
San Diego took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Cronenworth hit a two-run homer into the Chop House restaurant in right field with two outs. Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Jackson Merrill all followed with singles to drive in the third run.
The Padres added four runs in the fourth, helped by a dropped fly ball by Ronald Acuña Jr. in right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-run double, Profar had a run-scoring double and Bogaerts had a sacrifice fly on what would have been the third out had Acuña not dropped Machado’s sinking fly in the previous at-bat.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Makes Rare Public Appearance with Wife at Dodgers’ Charity Event
-
Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 6 Shutout Innings Help Dodgers Finish Sweep, Defeat Nats 2-1
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 176 MLB Homers; the Most by a Japanese-Born Player Surpassing Hideki Matsui
-
Interest in Hosting Olympics ‘Never So High’, Says IOC Boss
-
Paris Olympic Flame Arrives in France by Ship from Greece
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Minutes Show Policymaker Wants BOJ to Consider Further Rate Hikes Further