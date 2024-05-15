Shohei Ohtani Hits Solo Home Run, RBI Double as Dodgers Pound Giants 10-2

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had a solo home run and an RBI double among his three hits, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the rival San Francisco Giants 10-2 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani’s 12th homer highlighted a four-run fourth that was capped by Gavin Lux’s RBI triple. Teoscar Hernández doubled home a run and Max Muncy hit a sacrifice fly in the inning, backing Gavin Stone (4-1). Hernández later contributed a two-run triple.

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, right, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against San Francisco Giants pitcher Keaton Winn, background, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in San Francisco.

Will Smith hit an RBI single in the fifth in the Dodgers’ sixth straight victory in the series dating to last year. Los Angeles has won 14 of 17 at Oracle Park and 10 of 12 overall against the Giants since being swept at home from June 16-18, 2023.

Heliot Ramos hit an RBI single in the sixth for the Giants, but the Dodgers added on in the seventh when Mookie Betts tripled and scored on Ohtani’s double.

Miguel Rojas added an RBI double in the ninth for the Dodgers.

Stone allowed one run and five hits over six innings to win his second consecutive start and fourth straight decision.

Giants starter Keaton Winn (3-6) allowed five runs and five hits in four-plus innings. The right-hander gave way to Randy Rodriguez with two aboard and no outs in the fifth.

Athletic trainer Dave Groeschner and manager Bob Melvin came out to the mound to check on the rookie right-hander, who lost his third straight start.