Yoshinobu Yamamoto Gives Up Four Runs and Struck Out Six, Shohei Ohtani has 2 Hits and 1 RBI: Dodgers Past the Giants 6-4 in 10 innings

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 13, 2024, in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run double in the 10th inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night for their fourth straight victory this season over their rivals.

Mookie Betts hit his 50th career leadoff homer and Kiké Hernández added a pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning to tie the game at 4 for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers then won it in the 10th when Smith hit a drive to center field off Taylor Rogers (1-2) to give Los Angeles the lead.

Blake Treinen (1-0) picked pinch-runner Tyler Fitzgerald off of first as part of a scoreless ninth to get the win. J.P. Feyereisen got three outs for his first save as the Dodgers extended a franchise record by allowing four runs or fewer in 20 straight games.

Luis Matos, making his first start of the season in place of the injured Jung Hoo Lee, provided the bulk of the offense for the Giants when he hit a first-pitch curveball into the left-field seats off Yoshinobu Yamamoto for a three-run homer that made it 3-1 in the second.

Yamamoto then retired the next 12 batters before running into trouble in the sixth with back-to-back walks with one out. He retired the next batter before giving up an RBI single to Heliot Ramos that put the Giants up 4-3 and end Yamamoto’s night.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) exits during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 13, 2024, in San Francisco.

San Francisco starter Jordan Hicks allowed Betts’ leadoff homer and then only one other run in five innings, but got a no-decision when the bullpen couldn’t hold a 3-2 lead.

He was helped out by his defense in the fifth inning with right fielder Mike Yastrzemski robbing Betts of an extra-base hit with a diving catch that helped limit Los Angeles to one run in the inning on an RBI infield single by Shohei Ohtani, who was back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s game against San Diego, one day after experiencing back tightness.