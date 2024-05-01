Yu Darvish Earns 1st Win of Season and Machado Hits 3-run Double as Padres Defeat Reds 6-4
14:21 JST, May 1, 2024
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish earned his first win of the season, pitching five shutout innings after coming off the injured list, and Manny Machado hit a three-run double as the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Tuesday night to halt a five-game slide.
Darvish (1-1) was in command throughout his outing, giving up three hits and no walks while striking out three.
San Diego improved to 7-12 at home, including 2-9 at night.
Reds manager David Bell was ejected after the seventh inning following a heated exchange with plate umpire Cory Blaser.
The Padres scored four times in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. The rally was keyed by Machado’s bases-loaded double to right-center with none out off starter Nick Martinez (0-2), who pitched for San Diego the past two seasons.
San Diego’s first run came in the third when Jake Cronenworth singled in Fernando Tatis Jr., who doubled.
Tatis added an RBI groundout in the sixth.
The Padres also loaded the bases with no outs in the first, but Martinez was able to wiggle out of the jam without allowing a run. Martinez lasted five innings, permitting five runs (three earned) and six hits.
Padres reliever Enyel De Los Santos gave up solo homers to Jeimer Candelario and Stuart Fairchild in the seventh, cutting San Diego’s lead to 6-4.
Yuki Matsui threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Robert Suarez worked the ninth for his 10th save.
Jurickson Profar had three hits for the Padres.
Cincinnati had a dreadful night in the field, committing three errors that led to two unearned runs.
