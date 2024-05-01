Bee Delay: Dodgers and Diamondbacks Start Pushed Back by Bee Swarm



AP Photo/Matt York

Top: A swarm of bees gather on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix.

Bottom: A groundkeeper moves a lift past the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout as Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, right, cheers, in preparation to remove swarm of bees gather on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are in a bee delay.

The start of Tuesday night’s game at Chase Field was delayed after bees swarmed the top of the protective netting directly behind home plate.

Bee swarms are common during the spring in Arizona and have caused numerous spring training delays through the years.

Chase Field has a retractable roof, but it was open for Tuesday’s game.

No word on how the grounds crew will move the bees, which are about 30 feet above the stadium floor.