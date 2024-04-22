Shohei Ohtani Surpassed Hideki Matsui for Most Homers by Japan-born Player, Hitting 176th Home Run
6:13 JST, April 22, 2024
Shohei Ohtani of Los Angeles Dodgers hit his 176th home run in the majors on Sunday.
Ohtani surpassed Hideki Matsui for the most homers by a Japan-born player.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Defied Ex-Interpreter’s Request to Cover Up Fraud, Report
-
Japanese Public Divided Over Hosting Future Olympic Games As Corruption, Bid-Rigging Scandals Blunt Enthusiasm
-
Takerufuji Endures Ankle Injury To Deliver Memorable Match; Secures Historic Win
-
Here’s How Investigators Allege Ippei Mizuhara Stole $16 million From Shohei Ohtani
-
Hanshin Tigers Create Video to Combat Insults, Offensive Songs Against Other Teams
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan MOF’s Kanda Warns against Yen’s Weakness
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration