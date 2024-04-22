Home>Sports>Baseball

Shohei Ohtani Surpassed Hideki Matsui for Most Homers by Japan-born Player, Hitting 176th Home Run

AP file photo
Shohei Ohtani

The Yomiuri Shimbun

6:13 JST, April 22, 2024

Shohei Ohtani of Los Angeles Dodgers hit his 176th home run in the majors on Sunday.

Ohtani surpassed Hideki Matsui for the most homers by a Japan-born player.

