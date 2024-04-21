Masataka Yoshida’s Hitting Helps Red Sox Overcome Pirates

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a two run home run against he Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park.

Masataka Yoshida collected three hits, including a two-run home run, to propel the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Yoshida hit his second home run of the season to give Boston a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning. The home run came against Pittsburgh starting pitcher Mitch Keller and was Boston’s 29th homer in 22 games. Pablo Reyes, who drew a one-out walk, also scored on the play.

Yoshida also singled during Boston’s two-run first inning and was credited with a double in the eighth on a ball that Pittsburgh left fielder Jack Suwinski appeared to lose in the sun.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) reacts after reaching second base due to an error by the Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Boston won 4-2.

Kutter Crawford (1-0) limited the Pirates to one run on seven hits in six innings to collect the win. He struck out six and walked three. Crawford lowered his ERA to 0.66.

Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth to earn his fifth save. Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton was ejected after Michael A. Taylor struck out on a pitch-clock violation with one out in the ninth.

Boston’s victory extended Pittsburgh’s losing streak to five games. The Red Sox improved their road record to 9-3.

Keller (2-2) pitched six innings. He gave up four runs on five hits, walked four and struck out four.

Connor Joe had a pinch-hit home run for the Pirates, who received three hits from Bryan Reynolds. Joe’s home run was his second of the season.

The Red Sox took an early 1-0 lead when Jarren Duran opened the game with a triple and scored on Wilyer Abreu’s infield single. Boston loaded the bases later in the inning and led 2-0 after Rob Refsnyder scored on Bobby Dalbec’s fielder’s choice.

Pittsburgh made it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the fourth. Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the inning with a double and scored on Jared Triolo’s two-out single.

The Pirates had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth but failed to score. Then Yoshida’s homer with one out gave Boston a three-run lead in the next inning.

Joe’s home run cut Boston’s lead to 4-2 in the eighth.