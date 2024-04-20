Francisco Lindor Slugs Tiebreaking 2-run Homer, Mets Knock off the Dodgers for 5th Straight Win

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) swings a strike during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Los Angeles, Friday, April 19, 2024.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning and the New York Mets won their fifth straight game, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 on Friday night.

DJ Stewart homered and had three RBI, Starling Marte added a two-run single in the eighth, and the Mets have bounced back after losing their first five games by winning 11 of their last 14.

Chris Taylor broke out of an 0-for-31 slump with a two-run single and Shohei Ohtani had an RBI, but the Dodgers lost for the sixth time in eight games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings.

Lindor sent his second homer of the season 396 feet into right field off Daniel Hudson (1-1) to give the Mets a 6-4 lead in the seventh after the Dodgers erased an early four-run deficit.

Ohtani got Los Angeles on the board by scoring from second in the fourth, and the Dodgers within 4-2 in the fifth with an RBI single.

Taylor ended his skid with a sharp bases-loaded single to left off Reed Garrett (3-0), tying the game at 4 in the sixth.

The Mets got two runs in the second and two more in the third, marking a departure after Yamamoto’s previous struggles in the first inning. Yamamoto had allowed seven of the eight earned runs over his first four starts in the first inning.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez left the game after jamming his left thumb in the second inning when he put his hand down to try and keep his balance coming around first after a bad throw by catcher Will Smith.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: INF Brett Baty (hamstring) took batting practice and went through a full workout on Friday. Manager Carlos Mendoza remains optimistic Baty, who was hurt on Tuesday, will not have to go on the injured list.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery) will make another rehabilitation start on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP José Buttó (0-0, 0.75 ERA) has thrown six solid innings in each of his first two starts, both 2-1 wins against the Detroit Tigers on April 4 and Kansas City Royals on Sunday. But, he did not factor into the decision in either game.

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (1-1, 6.14) got his first win of the season on Saturday, giving up two runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.