Yoshiki Plays U.S. National Anthem on Piano for Baseball Star Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Dodgers Before Game
13:32 JST, April 17, 2024
LOS ANGELES – Yoshiki, the leader of the popular rock band X Japan, played the U.S. national anthem and one of his band’s songs on the piano on Tuesday before a night game at Dodgers Stadium to energize star player Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers.
Yoshiki, who is based in Los Angeles, said that he has been encouraged by Ohtani’s success as a Japanese national living in the United States.
Ohtani and Yamamoto gave autographed uniforms to Yoshiki, and they posed for a photo together.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content
-
Takerufuji captures historic title at Spring Grand Tournament
-
Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Fired by Dodgers After Allegations of ‘Massive Theft’ from Japanese Star
-
FIFA Cancels Japan vs. N. Korea World Cup Qualifier
-
Shohei Ohtani Defied Ex-Interpreter’s Request to Cover Up Fraud, Report
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- Dollar Tops 151 Yen for 1st Time in 4 Months
- BOJ’s Pivot Focuses Attention on Next Hike, Asset Disposal