Masataka Yoshida Hits 1 of 3 Homers for the Red Sox, Who Beat Angels 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — Masataka Yoshida hit his first homer of the season, one of three home runs by Boston on Sunday, and the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angeles 5-4.

The designated hitter Yoshida hit his off reliever José Suarez in the sixth inning and scored a runner. Tyler O’Neill and Triston Casas hit back-to-back two-out homers in the first off left-hander Tyler Anderson (2-1).

“The pitch count was up and we took advantage of Suarez out there with Masa,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It was a good one, good game plan.”

Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida speaks with a television reporter following a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Boston.

After going seven scoreless innings in each of his first two starts, Anderson went 4 1/3, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks (one intentional) with four strikeouts.

“I couldn’t land good pitches and they did a good job of a couple of mistakes in the middle,” Anderson said. “They put really good swings on.”

Brandon Drury cut the deficit with a solo shot in the second, his first home run of the season, off Boston starter Brayan Bello (2-1), who went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

“This season is still young,” Bello said through a team interpreter. “I’m going to keep working to go deeper into games. My goal is to go seven innings.”

Kenley Jansen got his fourth save of the season, giving him 424 for his career. That’s tied with John Franco for fifth most in major league history.

Jansen had a shaky ninth inning, allowing his first three batters to reach base. He gave up a run on Anthony Rendon’s sacrifice fly before striking out Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout to end the game.

“We did better today,” said Angels manager Ron Washington. “All we need is a hit here and a hit there and it could have made the difference. Pretty soon, I’m hoping that things work out in our favor.”

Rendon had two hits. After starting the season 0 for 21, he has gone 12 for 29, batting .414 since.