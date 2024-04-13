Matsui Praises Ohtani Tying Record of 175 Homers; Wants to See More
20:57 JST, April 13, 2024
Shohei Ohtani hit his 175th home run in Major League Baseball, which tied him with Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japanese player. Matsui released a comment afterwards to praise Ohtani and his accomplishment.
Matusi said: “Ohtani is a player with such power and skill that he won the major league home run title last year. I feel that the number of home runs I hit in the major leagues is not a number I myself can be proud of, so I too am rooting for Ohtani to continue to hit 200, 300 and 400 home runs, numbers that will please Japanese baseball fans.”
