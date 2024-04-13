Matsui Praises Ohtani Tying Record of 175 Homers; Wants to See More

AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres Friday in Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 175th home run in Major League Baseball, which tied him with Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japanese player. Matsui released a comment afterwards to praise Ohtani and his accomplishment.

Matusi said: “Ohtani is a player with such power and skill that he won the major league home run title last year. I feel that the number of home runs I hit in the major leagues is not a number I myself can be proud of, so I too am rooting for Ohtani to continue to hit 200, 300 and 400 home runs, numbers that will please Japanese baseball fans.”