Hanshin Tigers Create Video to Combat Insults, Offensive Songs Against Other Teams

Hanshin Tigers manager Akinobu Okada is lifted up at the Koshien Stadium in September 2023.

The Hanshin Tigers pro baseball team has created a video to combat insults and offensive songs targeting other teams. The team released the video on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The video shows words such as “Kutabare” (Screw you) and “Kiero” (Disappear), and former Hanshin Tigers player Atsushi Nomi says, “How would you feel if someone said these things to you?”

The baseball team considers the current proliferation of insulting language problematic and has been trying to discourage the behavior on large screens at the Koshien Stadium since around 2018.