Shohei Ohtani Showered with Sunflower Seeds in Celebration for His 1st Homerun Since Joining Dodgers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shohei Ohtani catches a shower of sunflower seeds thrown by his teammate Teoscar Hernandez.

CHICAGO – Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani caught a shower of sunflower seeds on his face after hitting his first homerun Wednesday since he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Teoscar Hernandez, who joined the Dodgers this season, came up with the seedy surprise. Sunflower seeds are a common snack for Major League players.