Willson Contreras Hits a Two-Run Homer Off Yu Darvish, The St. Louis Cardinals Beat The San Diego Padres 5-2

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Tuesday night to win the first two of a three-game series.

Miles Mikolas (1-1), who broke into the majors with San Diego in 2012, improved to 3-2 against his old squad. He allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings.

Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his first save in two chances.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Willson Contreras hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in San Diego.

The Padres held a pregame moment of silence for Larry Lucchino, their CEO and president from 1995-2001 who led the push for Petco Park. Lucchino died early Tuesday morning of congenital heart failure. He was 78.

Before the videoboard went dark, it showed a picture of Lucchino holding the 1998 NL championship trophy during a parade through downtown a few days after the Padres were swept by the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Darvish (0-1), who is in his fourth season with San Diego, pitched efficiently until the sixth. Leading 2-1, Darvish walked Brendan Donovan with one out, struck out Paul Goldschmidt and then allowed Contreras’ homer to right, his second. Contreras also hit a two-run homer in St. Louis’ 6-2 win Monday night.

The Cardinals tacked on two more in the eighth. Yuki Matsui loaded the bases without getting an out and was relieved by Wandy Peralta. Nolan Arenado then hit a dribbler down the third-base line.

Third baseman Tyler Wade’s throw home was in time, but Luis Campusano didn’t get his foot on the plate and Donovan scored on the catcher’s error. Alec Burleson followed with a sacrifice fly for a three-run lead.

Darvish was charged with three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

San Diego grabbed an early 2-1 lead. Luis Campusano hit an RBI single in the second, and Wade added a run-scoring double in the fourth.

St. Louis rookie Victor Scott II doubled leading off the third and scored on Masyn Winn’s sacrifice fly.