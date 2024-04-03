Seiya Suzuki Hits a 2-run Homer as the Chicago Cubs Pound the Colorado Rockies 12-2

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Christopher Morel and Garrett Cooper homered, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Colorado Rockies 12-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Bellinger’s two-run drive off the right-field scoreboard at Wrigley Field was his first homer of the season. The 2019 NL MVP re-signed with the Cubs for a $80 million, three-year contract in February.

Cooper hit a three-run shot in the sixth that gave Chicago a 10-0 lead. He also doubled and tripled in his first home start with the Cubs.

Nick Madrigal added two hits and three RBIs on a chilly, breezy night at Wrigley Field. Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson each had two of the Cubs’ 14 hits.

Chicago right-hander Javier Assad allowed four hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked one in his first start of the season.

Michael Toglia hit a two-run homer for Colorado in the seventh against Jose Cuas. Charlie Blackmon had three of the Rockies’ seven hits.

Colorado has been outscored 49-16 during its 1-5 start. The Rockies lost 5-0 to Shota Imanaga and the Cubs in the series opener on Monday.

Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-2) was roughed up for the second straight start. He was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

He also started on Thursday on opening day and was tagged for 10 runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 16-1 loss at Arizona.

Suzuki gave Chicago a 2-0 lead when he drilled Freeland’s down-the-middle 2-0 pitch to the batter’s eye in center in the first. Madrigal hit an RBI single in the second, and Morel made it 4-0 with a solo shot in the third.