Japan’s Invitational High School Baseball Tournament Starts; 2 Schools from Quake-Hit Ishikawa Pref. Compete

Players, including those of Seiryo Senior High School and Japan Aviation High School Ishikawa, march during the opening ceremony of the 96th National Invitational High School Baseball Tournament at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Monday.

The 96th National Invitational High School Baseball Tournament began at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Monday. The 32 participating schools include Seiryo Senior High School and Japan Aviation High School Ishikawa, both of which were hit by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture. The competition will last for about two weeks.

Held for the first time since COVID-19 was downgraded to Category V under the Infectious Diseases Law, the invitational event will take place without restrictions on the number of spectators or on cheering squads.

The players on Monday marched enthusiastically at the opening ceremony, where they lined up and, with spectators and others, observed a moment of silence to mourn the victims of the Jan. 1 earthquake.

In delivering the player’s oath, Kosuke Hashiba, the captain of the team from Aomori Yamada High School in Aomori Prefecture, vowed to compete fiercely but also highlighted the plight of the people still living in the quake-hit areas.

Metal bats with reduced rebound have become mandatory from this tournament to prevent pitchers from suffering injuries and to address other safety concerns.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the invitational baseball event since its first tournament in 1924.