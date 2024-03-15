Home>Sports>Baseball

MLB Star Ohtani Arrives in South Korea for Season Openers

Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani arrives with his wife at the Incheon international airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 15.

15:35 JST, March 15, 2024

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) – A plane carrying Los Angeles Dodgers players including Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani touched down on Friday at Incheon International Airport in South Korea at around 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT), news agency Yonhap reported.

Ohtani and his team are visiting South Korea to play at games as part the MLB World Tour Seoul Series next week.

