MLB Star Ohtani Arrives in South Korea for Season Openers
15:35 JST, March 15, 2024
SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) – A plane carrying Los Angeles Dodgers players including Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani touched down on Friday at Incheon International Airport in South Korea at around 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT), news agency Yonhap reported.
Ohtani and his team are visiting South Korea to play at games as part the MLB World Tour Seoul Series next week.
