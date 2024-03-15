Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Hit Social Media With Post Featuring His Wife
10:20 JST, March 15, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers posted a photo of superstar player Shohei Ohtani alongside a woman on the team’s official X media account, simply labeling the picture “Shohei Ohtani and his wife.”
The Dodgers released the photo prior to boarding a flight to Seoul, where they are scheduled to open the season against the San Diego Padres in a two-game series.
Ohtani described his partner as “an ordinary Japanese woman,” and has not revealed her name nor offered a profile.
