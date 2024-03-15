Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Hit Social Media With Post Featuring His Wife



Shohei Ohtani and his wife appear in a photo the Los Angeles Dodgers released via their official X account.

The Los Angeles Dodgers posted a photo of superstar player Shohei Ohtani alongside a woman on the team’s official X media account, simply labeling the picture “Shohei Ohtani and his wife.”

The Dodgers released the photo prior to boarding a flight to Seoul, where they are scheduled to open the season against the San Diego Padres in a two-game series.

Ohtani described his partner as “an ordinary Japanese woman,” and has not revealed her name nor offered a profile.



A photo Shohei Ohtani posted on his Instagram shows teammate and rookie pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, among others