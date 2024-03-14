MLB Seoul Series: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Allow Four Runs over 4 2/3 Innings; Mariners 8, Dodgers 1

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, of Japan, throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out the side in the first against Seattle before allowing four runs over 4 2/3 innings. That’s quite a way to finish up his time in spring training in Arizona.

The Dodgers are soon off to Seoul, South Korea, for their opener against San Diego on March 20.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers will face the Kiwoom Heroes in an exhibition Sunday, while South Korea takes on the Padres. San Diego plays the LG Twins in another exhibition Monday and South Korea plays the Dodgers.

Then, it’s the real thing, with games next Wednesday and Thursday. Game 1 is slated to see LA’s Tyler Glasnow and San Diego’s Yu Darvish take the mound. In Game 2, Yamamoto, fresh off signing a $325 million, 12-year contract, will start. Joe Musgrove goes for the Padres.