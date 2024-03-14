MLB Seoul Series: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Allow Four Runs over 4 2/3 Innings; Mariners 8, Dodgers 1
11:29 JST, March 14, 2024
Los Angeles Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out the side in the first against Seattle before allowing four runs over 4 2/3 innings. That’s quite a way to finish up his time in spring training in Arizona.
The Dodgers are soon off to Seoul, South Korea, for their opener against San Diego on March 20.
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers will face the Kiwoom Heroes in an exhibition Sunday, while South Korea takes on the Padres. San Diego plays the LG Twins in another exhibition Monday and South Korea plays the Dodgers.
Then, it’s the real thing, with games next Wednesday and Thursday. Game 1 is slated to see LA’s Tyler Glasnow and San Diego’s Yu Darvish take the mound. In Game 2, Yamamoto, fresh off signing a $325 million, 12-year contract, will start. Joe Musgrove goes for the Padres.
