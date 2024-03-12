MLB Seoul Series; Yu Darvish Make the Fourth Opening Day Start of His Career

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Peoria, Ariz.

SEOUL SERIES SET

It will be Tyler Glasnow against Yu Darvish when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres meet in the Seoul Series opener in South Korea later this month.

Glasnow, acquired by the Dodgers in the offseason and signed to a $136.5 million, five-year contract, will make the second opening day start of his career when the series begins on March 20. The 6-foot-8 right-hander went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA last season while pitching for Tampa Bay.

Darvish will make the fourth opening day start of his career. The 37-year-old right-hander struggled at times last season, going 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA — the second highest ERA of his 11-year career — before being shut down in August due to concerns about his right elbow.

Heralded Dodgers rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get his first major league start on March 21. Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325-million deal with Los Angeles in December, went 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA in seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes in his native Japan.

Joe Musgrove will get the nod for the Padres in the second game of the two-game series. Musgrove was 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA last season for the Padres before being lost for the season due to right shoulder inflammation.