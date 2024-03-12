MLB Seoul Series; Yu Darvish Make the Fourth Opening Day Start of His Career
13:05 JST, March 12, 2024
SEOUL SERIES SET
It will be Tyler Glasnow against Yu Darvish when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres meet in the Seoul Series opener in South Korea later this month.
Glasnow, acquired by the Dodgers in the offseason and signed to a $136.5 million, five-year contract, will make the second opening day start of his career when the series begins on March 20. The 6-foot-8 right-hander went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA last season while pitching for Tampa Bay.
Darvish will make the fourth opening day start of his career. The 37-year-old right-hander struggled at times last season, going 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA — the second highest ERA of his 11-year career — before being shut down in August due to concerns about his right elbow.
Heralded Dodgers rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get his first major league start on March 21. Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325-million deal with Los Angeles in December, went 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA in seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes in his native Japan.
Joe Musgrove will get the nod for the Padres in the second game of the two-game series. Musgrove was 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA last season for the Padres before being lost for the season due to right shoulder inflammation.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Gets Married, He Says on His Official Instagram Account (Update 2)
-
Shohei Ohtani Says Wife Is ‘Ordinary Japanese Woman’; Couple Met 3 Years Ago, Got Engaged Last Year (UPDATE 1)
-
Ex-yokozuna Hakuho to Face Demotion in JSA over Violence by Stable’s Wrestler
-
Kiyoto Hirabayashi of Kokugakuin University Wins Osaka Marathon V; Does Not Break Qualifying Time for Paris Olympics
-
Japanese Runner Nishiyama Finishes 9th Place in Tokyo Marathon; Osako Secures Place in Paris Games
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected