MLB Spring Training: Los Angeles Overcame a Rough Start from Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Beat Chicago
10:53 JST, March 7, 2024
Dodgers 12, White Sox 9
Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam and had five RBIs as visiting Los Angeles overcame a rough start from Yoshinobu Yamamoto to beat Chicago in Glendale, Ariz.
Yamamoto, a prized offseason acquisition by the Dodgers who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal in December, allowed five runs and six hits in three innings. He walked three and fanned four, but Los Angeles’ offense rode to the rescue.
Paul DeJong had a 3-for-3 day at the plate with three RBIs for the White Sox. Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez tied things at 7 with a two-run homer in the fourth, but the Dodgers ran away with the contest by scoring the next five runs.
