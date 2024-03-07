Home>Sports>Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Los Angeles Overcame a Rough Start from Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Beat Chicago

AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

10:53 JST, March 7, 2024

Dodgers 12, White Sox 9

Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam and had five RBIs as visiting Los Angeles overcame a rough start from Yoshinobu Yamamoto to beat Chicago in Glendale, Ariz.

Yamamoto, a prized offseason acquisition by the Dodgers who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal in December, allowed five runs and six hits in three innings. He walked three and fanned four, but Los Angeles’ offense rode to the rescue.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, talks with pitching coach Mark Prior, center left, during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Paul DeJong had a 3-for-3 day at the plate with three RBIs for the White Sox. Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez tied things at 7 with a two-run homer in the fourth, but the Dodgers ran away with the contest by scoring the next five runs.

