- Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Fans Twice in 1st Clash with Former Team
17:22 JST, March 6, 2024
Superstar Shohei Ohtani was held in check against his former team, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts as the Los Angeles Angels blanked the host Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz.
Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run triple and Jo Adell added an RBI double for the Angels. Chase Silseth (2-0) surrendered three hits across 2⅓ innings for the win. He had two of the 12 strikeouts recorded by Angels pitching.
The Dodgers were held to seven hits, two of which came from Jason Heyward. Daniel Hudson (0-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing Miguel Sano to open the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth.
Ohtani left the Angels to sign a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Gets Married, He Says on His Official Instagram Account (Update 2)
-
Shohei Ohtani Says Wife Is ‘Ordinary Japanese Woman’; Couple Met 3 Years Ago, Got Engaged Last Year (UPDATE 1)
-
Ex-yokozuna Hakuho to Face Demotion in JSA over Violence by Stable’s Wrestler
-
Kiyoto Hirabayashi of Kokugakuin University Wins Osaka Marathon V; Does Not Break Qualifying Time for Paris Olympics
-
Super Bowl : Travis Kelce Brings Home the Hardware, Holds Up ‘End of the Bargain’ with Taylor Swift
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- Japan Producer Prices Up 0.2％ in Jan.
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager