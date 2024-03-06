Shohei Ohtani Fans Twice in 1st Clash with Former Team

Jiji Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani heads back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in Glendale, Ariz.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani was held in check against his former team, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts as the Los Angeles Angels blanked the host Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run triple and Jo Adell added an RBI double for the Angels. Chase Silseth (2-0) surrendered three hits across 2⅓ innings for the win. He had two of the 12 strikeouts recorded by Angels pitching.

The Dodgers were held to seven hits, two of which came from Jason Heyward. Daniel Hudson (0-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing Miguel Sano to open the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth.

Ohtani left the Angels to sign a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December.