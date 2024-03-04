MLB Spring Training: Shohei Ohtani Has An RBI Triple and a Two-Run Single to Headline a 3-for-3 Day at the Plate



Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Top: Mar 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a triple against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Bottom: Ohtani slides into home plate to score a run against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Dodgers 7, Rockies 4

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple and a two-run single to headline a 3-for-3 day at the plate, pushing Los Angeles past visiting Colorado in Glendale, Ariz.

Max Muncy homered and had a sacrifice fly for the Dodgers, who raced out to a 7-0 advantage. Gavin Stone improved to 2-0 by logging three shutout innings.

Rockies left-handed Austin Gomber (0-1) was touched up for five runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings. Drew Romo had an RBI double for Colorado.