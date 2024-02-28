Shohei Ohtani Hits 2-Run Homer in His 1st Game after Move to Dodgers

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a home run during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Phoenix on Tuesday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit a two-run home run on Tuesday in a preseason game against the Chicago White Sox in his first appearance as a Dodger since his move from the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani, the second batter and designated hitter, hit the homer over the left-field fence in the fifth inning.

Mookie Betts was the leadoff hitter, and Freddie Freeman batted third. All three have been named Major League Baseball’s most valuable player.

Ohtani struck out in the first inning and grounded into a double play in the third. However, his home run brought fans in the stands to their feet.

It was his first appearance in a game since Sept. 3 when he was with the Angels. Ohtani underwent right elbow surgery on Sept. 19.

“The way my body reacts gradually improved with each at-bat,” Ohtani said. “Even though I had surgery, I’m getting back on track. That was the best thing.”

Ohtani will continue adjusting himself in anticipation of the season’s start on March 20.