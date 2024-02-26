- Baseball
Shohei Ohtani’s Preseason Debut Set for Tuesday against ChiSox
13:37 JST, February 26, 2024
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani’s highly anticipated preseason debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers will come on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the National League team announced Sunday.
Ohtani, who signed a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers as a free agent from the neighboring Angels, prepped for the Cactus League game in two days time by taking batting practice against live pitching for the fourth time this season on Sunday.
Ohtani faced right-hander Joe Kelly in his first at-bat and struck out on a fastball. Against Jesse Hahn, a right-hander on a minor league contract invited to the major league camp, he flied out to left field and struck out looking, both times on curveballs.
While others in the Dodgers’ array of stars have seen action in the preseason, Ohtani is going at his own pace as he continues his rehab from right elbow surgery in September last year.
Ohtani said that compared to practice, actual games raise “the adrenalin, the focus” to higher levels, an indication of how he will approach his first appearance against an opponent in a Dodgers uniform.
