- Baseball
MLB Spring Camp: Mets’ Shintaro Fujinami Leaves Camp
17:09 JST, February 25, 2024
New York Mets right-hander Shintaro Fujinami left camp temporarily to return home to Japan to deal with a personal matter.
Fujinami, who turns 30 on April 12, went 7-8 with a 7.18 ERA in 57 relief appearances and seven starts with Oakland and Baltimore last season. He struck out 83 and walked 45 in 79 innings.
The Mets got some good news Saturday with the performance of left-hander Nate Lavender, who struck out the side in the eighth inning of a 10-5 loss to St. Louis. Lavender had 86 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings with the Mets’ Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse affiliates last season.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo: Former Ozeki Tochinoshin Retires with Ceremonial Snip of His Top-knot
-
Kotonowaka Takes on First Duty as Ozeki in Setsubun Ceremony; Event Took Place at Tsubaki Shrine in Mie Prefecture
-
Ex-yokozuna Hakuho to Face Demotion in JSA over Violence by Stable’s Wrestler
-
Criminal Complaints Filed by Japan Soccer Player Junya Ito, 2 Women
-
Sumo Star Kotonowaka Promoted to Ozeki, Second-Highest Rank in Professional Sumo; Surpassing Father, Going after Grandfather
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year