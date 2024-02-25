MLB Spring Camp: Mets’ Shintaro Fujinami Leaves Camp

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

New York Mets right-hander Shintaro Fujinami left camp temporarily to return home to Japan to deal with a personal matter.

Fujinami, who turns 30 on April 12, went 7-8 with a 7.18 ERA in 57 relief appearances and seven starts with Oakland and Baltimore last season. He struck out 83 and walked 45 in 79 innings.

The Mets got some good news Saturday with the performance of left-hander Nate Lavender, who struck out the side in the eighth inning of a 10-5 loss to St. Louis. Lavender had 86 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings with the Mets’ Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse affiliates last season.