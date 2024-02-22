- Baseball
Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani 2nd in Ideal Boss Ranking
11:13 JST, February 22, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani ranked second in Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.’s survey released Wednesday for the ideal male boss among upcoming new graduates nationwide.
The two-way sensation of the Los Angeles Dodgers ranked in the top 10 for the first time in the annual survey among students who will graduate from school and start working in the spring.
Students praised Ohtani as reliable after looking at how he led the Japanese national team to the victory at last year’s World Baseball Classic with not only his play but also his behavior and personality, symbolized in his famous line right before the WBC final between Japan and the United States.
“Let’s stop admiring them [the superstar U.S. team],” he said.
