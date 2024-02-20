- Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Takes Live Batting Practice with Dodgers in His Latest Step Forward in Comeback from Surgery
12:02 JST, February 20, 2024
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani took live batting practice with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this spring training as he recovers from elbow surgery.
The Dodgers posted video on social media Monday of the two-time AL MVP homering.
Ohtani signed a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers after spending his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels
The two-way player won’t be pitching this season after right elbow surgery in September, but he’s hoping to be ready for the start of the season as a hitter.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Ohtani won’t play in the Dodgers’ Cactus League opener Thursday against San Diego.
The Dodgers open the season March 20 against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea.
Ohtani, 29, batted .304 in 135 games last season and led the AL in homers (44), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654), OPS (1.066) and total bases (325) while winning his second MVP award.
He also was voted MVP in 2021 and finished second in 2022.
