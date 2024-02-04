- Baseball
Post-Surgery Shohei Ohtani May Be Ready to Play MLB Opener in S. Korea
14:11 JST, February 4, 2024
Shohei Ohtani, who joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, said Saturday that he is eager to play in the season opener against the San Diego Padres in Seoul on March 20. Speaking about his rehabilitation from surgery on his right elbow, he said, “If things continue to go smoothly and I keep this schedule, I think I will be able to make it.”
Ohtani answered questions from the press at a fan event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Regarding the current status of his right elbow after a September surgery last year, Ohtani said, “In batting, my swing power is almost 100%. I have no restrictions in that motion.”
About 35,000 tickets were sold out for Saturday’s fan event. Many fans wore No. 17 uniforms with the name “Ohtani” on them, reflecting the high attention he draws. Ohtani, who took part in a talk show on a stage specially set up on the baseball field, received a big cheer when he said, “I really only aim to win the World Series, so it would be great if we could play the whole season together.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Modified Toyota Century To Be Used For Victory Ride of Sumo Champion
-
Aomori Yamada Wins All Japan High School Soccer Tournament
-
Gyoji Referee Falls during Ozeki Match of Sumo, Losing Eboshi Hat and Sandals
-
Shohei Ohtani Visits US Embassy in Japan and His Dog Gets Mock Visa
-
Shota Imanaga Is Looking Forward to Transition to the Major Leagues with the Chicago Cubs
JN ACCESS RANKING