- Baseball
Japanese LHP Shota Imanaga Signing with Cubs
10:25 JST, January 10, 2024
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a deal with Japanese left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga, USA Today and MLB Network reported Tuesday.
The deal is pending a physical, to be conducted Thursday, according to USA Today. Terms were not yet known.
Imanaga, 30, was among the most sought-after international free agents after Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee signed with the San Francisco Giants.
Imanaga was posted by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. He played in Nippon Professional Baseball for eight years. He had a career ERA of 3.18 and 1,021 strikeouts over 1,002 2/3 innings.
Last March, Imanaga was the winning pitcher for Japan in the World Baseball Classic championship game against the American team.
It marks the Cubs’ first big splash of the offseason. They finished second in the National League Central last season at 83-79 but missed the playoffs. They hired Craig Counsell to replace David Ross as manager.
