- Baseball
Dodgers’ Big-Money Acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Time to Stop Idolizing Others
15:18 JST, December 28, 2023
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, center, poses with Los Angeles Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, left, and general manager Brandon Gomes at an introductory press conference to formally announce the young Japanese star’s signing of a 12-year, $325 million contract in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “What this really means is that from this day, it is time for me to stop idolizing others,” Yamamoto said. “I will strive to become a player who others want to become.” Yamamoto, 25, made the jump to the major leagues through the posting system from the Orix Buffaloes.
