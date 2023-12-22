- Baseball
Gloves Donated by Shohei Ohtani Arrive at Japanese Elementary Schools
14:30 JST, December 22, 2023
OSHU, Iwate — Baseball gloves donated by Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani arrived at his childhood elementary school in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday.
The gloves were handed to students of the Anetai Elementary School after the end of the school term ceremony.
Ohtani, who recently transferred to the Los Angeles Dodgers, attached a letter to the school with the gifts. It was read out to the students during an event unveiling them.
“I hope these gloves will become a symbol to inspire dreams and give courage to the generation after us,” Ohtani wrote. He ended the letter with his message and signature, “Let’s play baseball. Shohei Ohtani.”
In November, Ohtani said on social media that he would donate about 60,000 gloves to all elementary schools in Japan, three per school. Schools in Oshu were the first to receive them.
“I felt the power of Ohtani,” said a smiling 12-year-old six grader, who dreams of becoming a professional female baseball player. “I hope he’ll do his best to become the home run king again.”
