Orix Buffaloes Ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Join Dodgers on Richest Deal for Pitcher in MLB History

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, of Japan, pitches to Australia in the first inning of a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, March 12, 2023.

By Toshiaki Obitsu / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

14:21 JST, December 22, 2023

LOS ANGELES – Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 25, formerly of Japan’s Orix Buffaloes, has agreed to a $325 million (about ¥46.3 billion) contract with Los Angeles Dodgers, U.S. sports network ESPN reported Thursday. It is the richest contract in big league history for a pitcher, surpassing Gerrit Cole’s deal with the New York Yankees.

