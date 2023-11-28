- BASEBALL
Ex-Samurai Japan Manager Hideki Kuriyama Invited to Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 2023 Last Trading Day Ceremony
17:28 JST, November 28, 2023
Hideki Kuriyama, former manager of Japan’s national baseball team, will appear as a special guest at a ceremony to mark the last trading day of the year at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 29, Japan Exchange Group (JPX) announced Tuesday.
Kuriyama led the national team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, to victory at the World Baseball Classic in March.
