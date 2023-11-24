- BASEBALL
Yomiuri Giants Unveil 90th Anniversary Tiffany Collaboration; Giants Bring Back ‘TG’ Logo after 70 Years
15:30 JST, November 24, 2023
The Yomiuri Giants announced Thursday their plans for its upcoming 90th anniversary next season. They have created a 90th anniversary logo with gold as the base color. In collaboration with the U.S. jewelry giant Tiffany & Co., they have restyled both the home ‘YG’ logo and the ‘TG’ logo that will be emblazoned on the away uniforms. TG was the logo of the Tokyo Giants, the predecessor of the Yomiuri Giants, and hasn’t been used in 70 years. Additionally, they will play friendly matches with two Taiwanese professional baseball teams in Taipei next March.
