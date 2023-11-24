Giants Legend Shigeo Nagashima Makes Appearance at Fan Festival; Declares Giants Success in 2024

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yomiuri Giants’ lifetime honorary manager Shigeo Nagashima, left, raises his hand next to manager Shinnosuke Abe at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Thursday.

Yomiuri Giants’ lifetime honorary manager Shigeo Nagashima made an appearance at the finale of the “Giants FanFesta 2023” held at the Tokyo Dome.

Nagashima, 87, appeared on the field in a wheelchair and was greeted by new Yomiuri Giants manager Shinnosuke Abe, infielder Kazuma Okamoto and other players Thursday.

After Nagashima and Abe shook hands firmly, Abe turned the microphone to him and said, “I want you to say those [words you said before],” to which Nagashima replied, “We will definitely win next year. We will win, win, and win.”

Nagashima looked happy and responded to the cheers and applause from the fans by raising his left hand.

In March 2022, Nagashima appeared in front of fans at the Tokyo Dome for a ceremony to celebrate receiving the Order of Culture before the opening game of the season.

He also visited the Tokyo Dome for the opening game in March this year to congratulate members of the World Baseball Classic and watched the game.