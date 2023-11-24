- BASEBALL
Giants Legend Shigeo Nagashima Makes Appearance at Fan Festival; Declares Giants Success in 2024
12:48 JST, November 24, 2023
Yomiuri Giants’ lifetime honorary manager Shigeo Nagashima made an appearance at the finale of the “Giants FanFesta 2023” held at the Tokyo Dome.
Nagashima, 87, appeared on the field in a wheelchair and was greeted by new Yomiuri Giants manager Shinnosuke Abe, infielder Kazuma Okamoto and other players Thursday.
After Nagashima and Abe shook hands firmly, Abe turned the microphone to him and said, “I want you to say those [words you said before],” to which Nagashima replied, “We will definitely win next year. We will win, win, and win.”
Nagashima looked happy and responded to the cheers and applause from the fans by raising his left hand.
In March 2022, Nagashima appeared in front of fans at the Tokyo Dome for a ceremony to celebrate receiving the Order of Culture before the opening game of the season.
He also visited the Tokyo Dome for the opening game in March this year to congratulate members of the World Baseball Classic and watched the game.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Japan Series for First Time in 38 Years, Beating Orix Buffaloes in Game 7
-
Japanese Skater Yuzuru Hanyu Announces Divorce
-
Shohei Ohtani to Donate Gloves to 20,000 Elementary Schools
-
Sumo in Crisis as Dwindling Number of Wrestlers Forces Body to Knock Over Tradition
-
Japan Series Tied at One Game All as Orix Buffaloes Shut Out Hanshin Tigers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question